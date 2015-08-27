aroundtheweb

05 Jan, 2017, Edition - 541, Thursday
MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January
Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19
Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest
1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi
Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban
PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy
DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting
PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee
Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online
Covai Post Network
August 27, 2015
