31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Demystifying the recent Environment Ministry notification banning cattle slaughter at animal markets
  • Pak trying to push terrorists in Kashmir. Fresh batch of trainees prepared in the Muzaffarabad camp of Hizbul Mujahideen: Defence sources
  • We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured: PM Modi
  • After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘farrago’ & ‘calumny’, Twitter went after another ‘word’, this time tweeted by US President
  • The much-talked about Nokia Android smartphone might finally be available in India starting June 15
  • India’s economic growth will accelerate to 7.5% in current fiscal, Moody’s said
  • Looking dapper in a suit, Virat stole the show as captains gathered for a discussion to accompany the dinner
  • Kerala will call special assembly session tomorrow to discuss the issue: Sources on cattle slaughter
  • I dont know the exact reason of violence (on student) but no violence will be accepted: Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan
  • IITian Maneesh Kumar sustains fracture on his right hand wrist. He was assaulted by the students who ate beef at the campus
Advertisement

Photo-gallery

Covai Post Network
October 13, 2016

ALSO READ

Comments 7
This piece of writing gives clear idea designed for the new users of blogging, that genuinely how todo blogging. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post! http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
http://petsuppliesonlinemarket.com/buying-pet-supplies-from-amazon/ [Jene Pacana] - May 25, 2017
You are my inhalation , I own few web logs and sometimes run out from to brand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI5j88F3AOI [lime green fascinator] - May 26, 2017
I think other web-site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You're an expert in this topic! http://www.arthritisintheknee.net [Tameika Gau] - May 27, 2017
Palms down, Apple's app shop wins through a mile. It truly is a significant final decision of all forms of programs vs a really unhappy selection of a handful for Zune. Microsoft incorporates Designs, especially inside the realm of games, nonetheless I am not guaranteed I might need toward bet on the long run if this characteristic is sizeable in direction of your self. The iPod is a significantly far better determination within just that scenario. http://www.volleyballsports.net [many sites] - May 31, 2017
If you happen to be still on the fence: seize your favored earphones, thoughts down in direction of a Excellent Get and inquire to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and watch which 1 sounds much better towards you, and which interface generates by yourself smile much more. Then you can realize which is right for yourself. http://www.onlinedatingapp.org [blog resource] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More