31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Meet Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur’s 35-year-old SSP, who has now become a troubleshooter cop in UP
  • Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to store the jeep as a collector’s item in his auto museum
sports

Covai Post Network
August 27, 2015

Comments 6
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How to Get Small Waist Through Yoga: 5 Effective Poses that Will Help
May 05, 2017

Are you trying to fit into your favourite pair of jeans and failing ridiculously because of the few extra inches that you have gained around the waist? Can you see the fat bulging out of your body?….

Read More