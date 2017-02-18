FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Cars fall into Los Angeles sinkhole

bbc.com
February 18, 2017

Two cars have fallen down a sinkhole in Studio City, a Los Angeles neighbourhood in the US.

The drama of the second one, teetering on the edge and then tumbling down, was shown on live television.

One of the strongest storms in years – dubbed a “bombogenesis” or “weather bomb” – has hit California.

California ‘bombogenesis’, biggest storm in years, kills two

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated amid fears of mud slides near Los Angeles.

More than 250 flights have been disrupted at Los Angeles International Airport, and major roads have closed.

The weather has also brought car-swallowing sinkholes and power cuts.

The rainstorms spread from the south of the state, around Los Angeles, up to San Francisco.

One man was killed after a tree fell and pulled a power line on to his car in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles.

A second person died in a vehicle when it was submerged by a flash flood in the town of Victorville.

Another motorist at the same junction was saved after climbing on to the roof of his car.

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for WeatherBell Analytics, told the Los Angeles Times that 10 trillion gallons of rain would fall on California in the next week, enough to power Niagara Falls for 154 days.

