07 Jun 2017, Edition - 694, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • A Burmese military aircraft reportedly carrying more than 100 people has gone missing, officials say
  • Rahul Gandhi is a worried man. His cause of worry is an angry senior member of the Congress’ Gujarat unit
  • Central problem in J&K is cross-border terrorism, & Pak’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy:India at Human Right’s Council
  • MIRACULOUS ESCAPE CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Girl run over by train, escapes unhurt
  • One attacker has reportedly blown himself up in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in southern Tehran, Iran
  • Three attackers inside Iran’s Parliament in Tehran; 2 people have been injured
  • Curfew imposed in Mandsaur after firing on farmers; Internet services suspended
Around The Web

Comey: I know when I’m going to cause a ‘storm’

cnn.com
March 30, 2017
1

FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday his agency makes its decisions on a nonpartisan basis and said he doesn’t care about the political backlash of the choices he makes.

“I know that when I make a hard decision, a storm is going to follow,” Comey said at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership dinner. “Honestly, I don’t care.”

During a question-and-answer session, Comey said he regretted that the FBI confused people with decisions like announcing the reopening of an investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email practices as secretary of state, but attributed their confusion to partisan blinders.

“People sometimes look at me and say, ‘Look at what you did, look at what you did,'” Comey said. “Most people are wearing glasses that filter the world according to (their) side.”
Nunes, Comey clash on whether FBI chief invited to House Russia investigation

Comey has become a lightning rod for controversy over the past year. During the presidential campaign, he publicly announced he would not recommend the Department of Justice move to prosecute Clinton, although he did criticize her at length. Then, shortly before the election, Comey sent a letter to Congress saying the FBI was reopening its investigation.
He then sent another letter days after that, confirming the FBI was still not recommending prosecution.

Last week, Comey appeared before the House intelligence committee for a public hearing and confirmed the FBI was investigating Donald Trump’s campaign for potential collusion with Russia to bolster Trump’s electoral effort.

The FBI was party to a joint intelligence community assessment accusing Russia of attempting to influence the election. Russia has denied wrongdoing, as has Trump, who recently said on Twitter that the entire story was a “hoax.”

Asked about the House and Senate intelligence committees tasked with oversight of the FBI, Comey said it was important the FBI communicate with them as best it could and said that despite partisan flareups, the process worked “very well.”

He defended the FBI, which has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans in the past year.

“We’re not on anybody’s side ever,” Comey said. “The FBI made these decisions in a high quality way.”

Vetting

Appointed to his post in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama, before becoming an unlikely but significant figure in the 2016 presidential race, Comey has spent the past few weeks navigating the waters of the nascent Trump administration.

Trump has issued two executive orders imposing what he has called “extreme vetting” by restricting travel from several majority-Muslim nations and suspending the refugee program. Both orders have been stalled in the court system.

Comey declined to comment on specific policies, but said the government was always looking to improve its vetting system and that it is more difficult to vet people coming from places where the United States hadn’t established “robust” relationships.

“The challenge of people coming from places where we don’t have those relationships is, as good as our systems might be, we’re not going to have any dots to connect,” Comey said.
Speaking about acts of individual violence in the United States such vetting is meant to prevent, Comey called the individuals “wingnuts” and said they were troubled people the FBI was doing its best to investigate.

ALSO READ

Comments 44
I just want to say I am new to weblog and actually savored this web site. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You surely have tremendous well written articles. Many thanks for revealing your blog site. [view] - Apr 17, 2017
powerlifting to win http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Julio Grollman] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. assignment代写 https://nz.enlunwen.com [assignment代写] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Leoma Mcspedon] - May 08, 2017
Terrific post. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Dr philadelphia] - May 08, 2017
I simply couldn't leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information an individual provide in your visitors? Is going to be back continuously to check out new posts http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-comments-post.php [Gil Tilson] - May 09, 2017
Everyone loves it when individuals come together and share ideas. Great website, continue the good work! Is it OK to post on Twitter? Keep up the amazing work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/ontario-home-warranty/mississauga-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear idea http://acidrefluxdiseases.com [Don Kinnear] - May 09, 2017
Your information is really insightful. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Kasey Sergio] - May 09, 2017
Wow! This website is amazing!! I will tell about it to my friends and any person that could be enticed by this topic. Great work girls!! http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 10, 2017
A few things i have seen in terms of laptop or computer memory is the fact that there are specs such as SDRAM, DDR etc, that must go with the requirements of the mother board. If the computer's motherboard is kind of current while there are no operating-system issues, upgrading the memory space literally usually takes under sixty minutes. It's among the list of easiest personal computer upgrade processes one can envision. Thanks for giving your ideas. free [flight simulator games] - May 11, 2017
I have really learned result-oriented things by your web site. One other thing I'd like to say is always that newer pc operating systems often allow additional memory for use, but they also demand more ram simply to work. If your computer can't handle more memory and also the newest software requires that memory space increase, it may be the time to shop for a new PC. Thanks https://kdp.amazon.com/community/profile.jspa?userID=1599302&start=0 [free flight simulator games] - May 12, 2017
This is taking a bit a lot more subjective, but I substantially favor the Zune Market. The interface is colourful, consists of even further aptitude, and some great functions which include 'Mixview' that enable your self quickly perspective similar albums, audio, or other people identical toward what you're listening in the direction of. Clicking upon a single of those will center on that item, and another set of "neighbors" will appear into viewpoint, letting oneself to navigate above researching by way of equivalent artists, new music, or consumers. Speaking of consumers, the Zune "Social" is furthermore superb enjoyment, making it possible for yourself come across others with shared preferences and becoming buddies with them. Your self then can listen toward a playlist manufactured dependent on an amalgamation of what all your pals are listening towards, which is also interesting. Those nervous with privateness will be relieved to recognize by yourself can keep away from the public from viewing your person listening practices if your self consequently pick out. http://www.videosgamesreviews.net [online videos] - May 16, 2017
Having read this I believed it was really enlightening.I appreciate you taking the time and effortto put this informative article together. I once again find myself personallyspending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.But so what, it was still worthwhile! http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you're working with? I'm planning to start my own blog soon but I'm having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I'm looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask! Also, Is it OK to post on Pinterest? Keep up the superb work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
We came right here from a different link as well as imagined I might examine points out. I love some tips i notice Comey: I know when I’m going to cause a ‘storm’ – The Covai Post so now i’m pursuing an individual. Enjoy going over internet site again. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 24, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/enhance-your-look-with-turquoise-fascinators/ [turquoise wedding hats] - May 24, 2017
Have you at any time tried going out of your house and strolling alongside the streets without wearing any footwear?|They achieve their purpose by organizing sales and discount strategies. But that does not allow you to wear your ease and comfort shoes everywhere. Finding a fantastic, comfortable pair of footwear is like finding a new buddy.|You can wear them with dresses like shorts or skirts which make you look truly cool. They are anti-slippery and can assist you stroll comfortably in most places too slippery. You don't have to waste gas and fight the crowds.|Here is how I have discovered to deal with this conundrum. There are a number of websites that sell shoes from this company at unbelievable costs. They achieve their purpose by organizing sales and discount strategies.|The sole is however an additional feature that ought to be highlighted in these shoes. With busy daily schedules, people hardly get time to go to a shop and get shoes for on their own.|In-in between sizes too are starting to be featured by merchants in their online catalogues. https://wirisi.com/martin-boots-161016001.html [online womens shoes shopping] - May 25, 2017
http://dietpillsproducts.com/diet-pills-that-work-fast/ [Coletta Inbody] - May 26, 2017
The issue that u have discussed in this post is very much common nowadays . Thank You so much for providing me the tips http://www.eryihu.com/37101 [http://lovemekk.tumblr.com] - May 26, 2017
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks! http://acidrefluxdiseases.com [Glennis Iglehart] - May 28, 2017
Some can provide you cash, whilst there are also others that can provide you goods.|There is continuity of work even with out power. One of the most well-liked is the Goal Credit score Card. Now family members shopping had moved to heaven. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161021001.html [slip on shoes] - May 29, 2017
The issue that u have discussed in this post is very much common nowadays . Thank You so much for giving me the tips http://duckshop.co/motorcyclehelmet19753 [outdoor activity] - May 29, 2017
Quality content is the critical part for the visitors coming to your website. that's exactly what this page is providing. http://matblur.tk/unitbuilders69977 [split system] - May 30, 2017
lol, I adore Miley! She is so wild! http://shortme.esy.es/evaporativecoolinginstallation32920 [evaporative air conditioners] - May 30, 2017
If you might be nevertheless on the fence: seize your preferred earphones, intellect down toward a Simplest Buy and inquire in direction of plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which 1 sounds greater towards on your own, and which interface results in your self smile far more. Then you are going to notice which is immediately for you. http://www.thegreenrealestate.org [site resource] - May 31, 2017
lol, I love Miley! She is so funny ! http://GET7.pw/ductedairconditioning13776 [refrigerated cooling] - May 31, 2017
Love every bit of your post. Thanks again. http://grd.pw/80133 [ducted air conditioning] - May 31, 2017
I have been browsing online for over 4 hours today, but I haven't found any interesting article like yours. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers produce good articles like what you have done, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before. http://mainbazar.in/ductedheatingservice76943 [ducted heating Melbourne] - May 31, 2017
The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a world wide web browser. Not a activity machine. Probably within just the future it will do even superior inside those people areas, but for currently it really is a superior direction towards arrange and hear toward your songs and motion pictures, and is with out peer in that respect. The iPod's strengths are its world-wide-web going to and programs. If all those solid far more compelling, maybe it is your most straightforward selection. http://www.parisonlinedating.org [many sites] - May 31, 2017
Hi, I saw you visited my website So i came to “return the favor”.I'm trying to find things to put in my website!I suppose its ok to use some of yours if you don't mind. http://matblur.tk/ductedheating25610 [gas ducted heating] - Jun 01, 2017
This writing gives a clear idea for the new visitors how to blog. Well done! http://makkahedu.com/67109 [gas ducted heating] - Jun 02, 2017
haha, I adore Miley! She is so wild! http://x9b.us/Melbourneheatingandcooling16038 [air conditioning repairs] - Jun 02, 2017
Enlightening. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [dr fisher] - Jun 02, 2017
Aw, this was an exceptional great article. It must have taken you great efforts to create this article… Appreciate! http://yo.io/43757 [ducted gas heating] - Jun 05, 2017
Sorry for the massive critique, but I am seriously loving the contemporary Zune, and hope this, as very well as the ideal testimonials some other americans consist of written, will support by yourself decide if it is really the specifically final decision for your self. http://www.thesoccersports.net [website tutorial] - Jun 05, 2017
If you might be nevertheless on the fence: get your beloved earphones, intellect down in direction of a Best Obtain and request toward plug them into a Zune then an iPod and watch which one appears greater towards your self, and which interface creates on your own smile much more. Then you are going to recognize which is instantly for oneself. http://www.thetimeshare.org [any domain] - Jun 05, 2017
This writing gives a clear idea for the new visitors how to blog. Well done! http://grupofusao.com/encurtadorproprio/cheapairconditioners31170 [split system air conditioner installation] - Jun 06, 2017
I have been browsing online for over 4 hours today, but I haven't found any interesting article like yours. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers write good articles like what you have done, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before. http://mainbazar.in/melbourneheatingandcooling67753 [air conditioning service] - Jun 06, 2017
This is very amazing, You are a very good blogger. I have enjoyed your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks! http://s.miku.moe/41466 [evaporative cooling installation] - Jun 06, 2017
This is very amazing, You are a very skilled blogger. I have enjoyed your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks! http://can0.com/11427 [ducted heating Melbourne] - Jun 07, 2017
I’ve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely great bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to create this type of great informative website. install [an evaporative cooler] - Jun 07, 2017
haha, I love Miley! She is so crazy ! http://topne.ws/Mitsubishiairconditioner34837 [mitsubishi air conditioning] - Jun 07, 2017
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think. http://lot.bg/_evtini-poleti/ [самолетен билет софия лондон] - Jun 07, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Treat women with dignity and make the society civilised
May 05, 2017

It was 2 p.m., when Reshma (name changed) in torn clothes, rushed into the mansion, where she was staying. The warden, following an alert from….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for kidney stones – II
May 05, 2017

Our physical body is only one-fifth of us, there are four more layers to us. And it is these layers that control what happens in the physical body composed of elements….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Yoga Can Help Fight Back Pain: 4 Effective Poses You Must Try
May 05, 2017

Back pain can be caused by simplest of things. One of the most common reasons would certainly include sitting all day long with minimal physical activity….

Read More