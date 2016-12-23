Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka chased down plane by lawyer screaming ‘Your father is ruining the country’

The president-elect’s daughter was persued by the shouting man before he was removed from the flight

President-elect Donald Trump ‘s daughter, Ivanka Trump has been accosted by a passenger on a flight.

Ivanka left JFK airport on Thursday morning to set off on a holiday with her husband and three children on a JetBlue flight.

But, according to TMZ , a passenger on-board the plane – who has been identified as Dan Goldstein a lawyer from Brooklyn – began screaming at her: “Your father is ruining the country.”

Two Men Kicked Off Plane for Reportedly Harassing Ivanka Trump https://t.co/ibtWkfP5d6 pic.twitter.com/WlGo6Rmt7Q — Janise Sekhmet (@JaniseSekhmet) December 22, 2016

He went on, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

He reportedly had his child in his arms as shouted at the 35-year-old former fashion model.

A witness, who was also on the flight, told TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her children with crayons.

An hour before the plane took off, Dan Goldstein’s husband Matthew Lasner tweeted: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

A Trump supporter, the unusually named John Molesta, quickly tweeted trolling the same sex couple.

An hour later his tone was decidedly altered, as he tweeted: “My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off”.

The tweets have since been deleted, swiftly followed by the entire account.

JetBlue personnel then escorted him from the flight, as the incident occurred during boarding, before the plane had taken off.

As he was removed he screamed: “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

However, an alternative description of the situation from the passenger who was sitting in front of Ivanka on the plane, artist Marc Scheff, has described Mr. Goldstein’s tone as “calm” and also asserted that he “did not yell”.

He also claims he overheard Ivanka telling security and flight staff she did not want to make a big deal from the incident and have anyone removed from the flight.

However, airline JetBlue had a different opinion, and have since released a statement, saying: “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly.

“If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight.

“Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Members of Secret Service were on the flight with the family, but did not intervene and instead chose to let the airline handle the issue.

Ivanka – who is believed to embarking on a family holiday – will be on the flight for the next 12 hours.