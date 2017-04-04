FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

First Lady Melania Trump’s official portrait unveiled

bbc.com
April 4, 2017

The White House has released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump.

The 46-year-old former model’s photograph was taken at the White House, according to the administration.

Details on the photographer or when the portrait was taken were not immediately available.

“I am honoured to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Mrs Trump said.

The first lady lives in New York with the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron, and has largely remained out of the spotlight since her husband took office.

_95448696_michelle_laura

Mrs Trump and her son are expected to move into the White House after Barron finishes the school year.

She plans to focus on the problem of cyber-bullying among children, according to her biography on the White House website.

Mrs Trump, a native of Slovenia, is the second first lady to be born outside of the United States.

Louisa Adams, wife of former President John Quincy Adams, was born in London.

_95445827_gettyimages-50959535

