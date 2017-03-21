FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Around The Web


Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2017, with a colourful doodle observing the Parsi new year

firstpost.com
March 21, 2017

Google is wishing its users a Happy Nowruz for 2017 with a colourful Google Doodle.

Nowruz or Navroze is celebrated by people of Persian ancestry and marks the new year, as well as the arrival of spring. Nowruz is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox. The celebration is a secular holiday but is a holds religious significance for Zorastrians, and the day is considered holy in several other faiths. In India, the festival is celebrated by the Parsi community, and the observance can go on for up to two weeks.

Nowruz is the time for spring cleaning and shopping for new clothes. Parsis pay a visit to the fire temple. There are special foods made for the new year celebrations, which can be found in eateries owned by Parsis.

One of the most important parts of the celebrations is an elaborate family dinner according to ancient Iranian customs. The exact moment of the arrival of spring is marked while waiting at the table, and new year gifts are exchanged afterwards.

The Google Doodle shows butterflies flitting around spring time flowers, including hyacinths and tulips, which are often used to decorate the tables during Nowruz. Users of Google Search in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and India are being served with the Google Doodle for Nowruz 2017.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS