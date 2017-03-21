Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2017, with a colourful doodle observing the Parsi new year

Google is wishing its users a Happy Nowruz for 2017 with a colourful Google Doodle.

Nowruz or Navroze is celebrated by people of Persian ancestry and marks the new year, as well as the arrival of spring. Nowruz is celebrated on the day of the vernal equinox. The celebration is a secular holiday but is a holds religious significance for Zorastrians, and the day is considered holy in several other faiths. In India, the festival is celebrated by the Parsi community, and the observance can go on for up to two weeks.

Nowruz is the time for spring cleaning and shopping for new clothes. Parsis pay a visit to the fire temple. There are special foods made for the new year celebrations, which can be found in eateries owned by Parsis.

One of the most important parts of the celebrations is an elaborate family dinner according to ancient Iranian customs. The exact moment of the arrival of spring is marked while waiting at the table, and new year gifts are exchanged afterwards.

The Google Doodle shows butterflies flitting around spring time flowers, including hyacinths and tulips, which are often used to decorate the tables during Nowruz. Users of Google Search in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and India are being served with the Google Doodle for Nowruz 2017.