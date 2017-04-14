FLASH NEWS Andhra CM lays foundation stone for ₹100-crore Ambedkar park Uber faces ₹7 cr fine for ignoring drunk driving complaints US spent ₹14 crore on phone hacks after Trump’s travel ban Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka’s pay drops 40% on poor performance Samuel Badree takes first hat-trick of IPL 2017 BHIM-Aadhaar app to allow payment using fingerprint launched Centre to issue advisory to states against hotels and restaurants imposing unfair ServiceCharge on food bills Tamil Nadu farmers protest continues for the 32nd day; Farmers wear saris in hope of getting some attention from PM Modi

Jerusalem stabbing: British woman killed in tram attack

bbc.com
April 14, 2017

A British woman thought to be in her 20s has been stabbed to death in Jerusalem, police have said.

The tourist was attacked while she travelled on a tram in Tzahal Square, which was packed with people celebrating Good Friday and Passover.

She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries soon afterwards.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security service said her attacker, a 57-year-old Palestinian man from east Jerusalem, was arrested at the scene.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are in touch with local authorities following an incident in Jerusalem on April 14.”

