31 May 2017
  • Rajasthan High Court suggests that there should be life imprisonment for cow slaughter
  • Smoking and other tobacco use kills more than 7 million people each year, the World Health Organization said
  • An Infosys employee, Iilayaraja, found dead at the campus. Investigation underway
  • 5 lakh livelihoods depend on beef sale in Kerala: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • The students raised slogans against BJP and demanded roll back of the ban on the sale of any cattle
  • Central government has acted against the constitution: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Central government t has no authority to create regulation sell in open market: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • This will not only regulate the sale of cattle but due to clauses in effect, it will have the effect of a ban: Kerala CM
  • Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism
  • No demands of students met. Administration just formed a committee. They are very negligent: IIT students
JPMorgan Told To Reinstate Whistleblower, Pay $200,000

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2016

Trenton, New Jersey: Federal labor officials have ordered JPMorgan Chase Bank to reinstate an employee who was fired for raising concerns over the firm’s failure to properly report financial transactions to government regulators.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the order on Monday. It calls for New York-based JPMorgan to pay the employee about $200,000 in back pay, medical expenses and compensatory damages.

The employee was a loan delivery operations manager at the company’s office in Iselin, New Jersey.

OSHA says he raised concerns about the company’s failures to properly record loans and refused to lie about the bank failing a compliance test.

The employee’s name wasn’t released. OSHA doesn’t name people involved in whistleblower cases.

A call seeking comment from JPMorgan wasn’t immediately returned.

AP

