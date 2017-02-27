FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Oscars 2017: Full Winners List of the 89th Academy Awards

February 27, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Here is the full winners list of the 89th Academy Awards:

Best Film :
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER

Best Actress:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Directing:
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle – WINNER
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Film Editing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Foreign Language Film:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – WINNER
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Original Score:
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Production Design:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – WINNER
Passengers

Visual Effects:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight- WINNER

Original Screenplay:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea – WINNER
20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER

Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Costume Design:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Documentary Feature:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America – WINNER

Documentary Short Subject:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER

Makeup and Hairstyling:
A Man Called
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – WINNER

Original Song:
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land – WINNER
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Animated Short Film:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarette
Pearl
Piper – WINNER

Live Action Short Film:
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Sing – WINNER
Timecode

Sound Editing:
Arrival – WINNER
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Sound Mixing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

