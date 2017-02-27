Oscars 2017: Full Winners List of the 89th Academy Awards

Here is the full winners list of the 89th Academy Awards:

Best Film :

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Directing:

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

La La Land, Damien Chazelle – WINNER

Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Film Editing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Foreign Language Film:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman – WINNER

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Original Score:

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Production Design:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – WINNER

Passengers

Visual Effects:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight- WINNER

Original Screenplay:

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By the Sea – WINNER

20th Century Women

Animated Feature Film:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER

Cinematography:

Arrival

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Costume Design:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Documentary Feature:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America – WINNER

Documentary Short Subject:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – WINNER

Makeup and Hairstyling:

A Man Called

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – WINNER

Original Song:

Audition, La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land – WINNER

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Animated Short Film:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarette

Pearl

Piper – WINNER

Live Action Short Film:

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Sing – WINNER

Timecode

Sound Editing:

Arrival – WINNER

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi