Oscars 2017: Full Winners List of the 89th Academy Awards

Here is the full winners list of the 89th Academy Awards:
Best Film :
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER
Best Actress:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Directing:
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson
La La Land, Damien Chazelle – WINNER
Manchester By the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
Film Editing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Foreign Language Film:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – WINNER
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Original Score:
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Production Design:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – WINNER
Passengers
Visual Effects:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight- WINNER
Original Screenplay:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By the Sea – WINNER
20th Century Women
Animated Feature Film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER
Cinematography:
Arrival
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Costume Design:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Documentary Feature:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
OJ: Made in America – WINNER
Documentary Short Subject:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER
Makeup and Hairstyling:
A Man Called
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – WINNER
Original Song:
Audition, La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land – WINNER
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Animated Short Film:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarette
Pearl
Piper – WINNER
Live Action Short Film:
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Sing – WINNER
Timecode
Sound Editing:
Arrival – WINNER
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi