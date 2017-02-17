FLASH NEWS Delhi water tanker scam probe: Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary joins the ACB’s probe into the scam Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani leads Forbes list of ‘Global Game Changers’ Fresh Income Tax raid at Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar’s residence in Pudukkottai District IAS officer found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hazratganj area of Lucknow Pune beat Mumbai to qualify for IPL 2017 final Massive database of 56 crore passwords discovered online Anas breaks 400m national record, qualifies for world c’ship UP village panchayat orders rape victim to marry her rapist

Around The Web


Robert Harward turns down Trump’s national security adviser offer

bbc.com
February 17, 2017

US President Donald Trump’s choice for national security adviser has turned down the job offer.

Retired Vice-Admiral Robert Harward was widely tipped for the post after Mr Trump fired Michael Flynn on Monday.

A White House official said Mr Harward cited family and financial commitments, but US media said the sticking point was he wanted to bring in his own team.

Mr Flynn had misled US Vice-President Mike Pence over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the US.

The latest setback emerged hours after Mr Trump robustly denied media reports of White House disarray, insisting in a news conference that his administration was running like a “fine-tuned machine”.

The White House is expected to name its new communications director on Friday, and US media say the job will go to Mike Dubke, the founder of Republican media group Crossroads Media.

Mr Harward told the Associated Press the Trump administration was “very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally”.

“It’s purely a personal issue,” added the 60-year-old former Navy Seal who is currently based in Abu Dhabi as an executive for US defence contractor Lockheed Martin.

Asked about reports that he had asked to bring in his own staff at the National Security Council, Mr Harward said: “I think that’s for the president to address.”

Mr Flynn, a retired army lieutenant-general, was ousted amid claims that before he was even appointed as national security adviser he had discussed sanctions with a Russian envoy.

This would have potentially breached a law banning private citizens from engaging in diplomacy.

Mr Flynn initially denied having discussed sanctions with Sergei Kislyak, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington.

But on Monday, Mr Trump asked for his resignation following revelations that Mr Flynn had misled the vice-president about his conversations with the diplomat.

Leading Republicans have called for an investigation into intelligence leaks that led to Mr Flynn’s resignation.

Two other contenders – retired General David Petraeus and acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg – have also been tipped to take on the job.

Mr Kellogg, a retired three-star general, was named acting national security adviser after Mr Flynn stepped down.
The 72-year-old had a long career in the US Army, serving in Vietnam and Iraq, before retiring in 2003 and becoming a security consultant for software giant Oracle Corp.

Mr Petraeus, a celebrated former four-star general, retired as CIA director in 2012 after it emerged he had given top-secret material to his biographer, with whom he was also having an extramarital affair.

He is still serving two years’ probation after his conviction for mishandling classified information, and would need to notify his parole officer if he wished to move to Washington DC.

Comments 202
managers qui ont du succÃ¨s aujourdâ€™hui sont justement ces hommes et ces femmes qui arrivent Ã  gÃ©rer Ã  la fois les processus qui agissent dans lâtern€rep™ise et les aspects humains au sein de leur [Irais] - Mar 10, 2017
I could read a book about this without finding such real-world aprchapoes! [Rope] - Mar 12, 2017
Taking the overwiev, this post hits the spot [Gildas] - Mar 13, 2017
http://medicamentosprecios.top/efectos-del-viagra-en-animales.html [Jeana] - Apr 14, 2017
list of car insurances in Topeka KS [Stevie] - Apr 15, 2017
payless auto insurance Dothan AL [Snowy] - Apr 15, 2017
cheapest car insurance in Alameda CA [Jimbo] - Apr 15, 2017
http://medicijnenprijs.top/viagra-kopen-bij-apotheek-rotterdam.html [Pebbles] - Apr 16, 2017
http://pillenpreis.top/viagra-original-aus-deutschland.html [Sewana] - Apr 16, 2017
http://kreditrechnerco.info/günstiger-kredit.html [Journey] - Apr 16, 2017
cheap auto insurance Washington MI [Lois] - Apr 16, 2017
cheap sr22 insurance Elmira NY [Jodi] - Apr 16, 2017
full coverage auto insurance West Chester PA [Karinthia] - Apr 17, 2017
list of auto insurances in Derby KS [Mauve] - Apr 17, 2017
car insurance rates Mission TX [Dalton] - Apr 17, 2017
cheapest auto insurance Lynnwood WA [Susannah] - Apr 18, 2017
cheap auto insurance La Quinta CA [Charleigh] - Apr 18, 2017
cheap sr22 insurance Kokomo IN [Kaylie] - Apr 18, 2017
list of car insurances in Madison WI [Kaycie] - Apr 18, 2017
low income auto insurance Northridge CA [Tilly] - Apr 18, 2017
direct auto insurance Fairport NY [Jazlynn] - Apr 18, 2017
http://www.mishnar.com/usa-car-insurance-number.html [Reignbeau] - Apr 18, 2017
insurance claim definition [Cami] - Apr 19, 2017
http://www.twincitieschihuahuas.com/ok-quotes.html [Patty] - Apr 19, 2017
http://www.amvtruck.com/green-slip-car-insurance-quotes.html [Steffi] - Apr 19, 2017
madden mobile coin generator no survey or download [Eagle] - Apr 21, 2017
pokemon fire red game coins cheat [Eddie] - Apr 21, 2017
madden mobile free coins glitch [Rennifer] - Apr 21, 2017
madden mobile coin generator no survey 2017 [Robinson] - Apr 22, 2017
fifa free coins ps3 [Pokey] - Apr 22, 2017
cheap viagra [Bubber] - Apr 22, 2017
generic viagra [Lyddy] - Apr 22, 2017
online viagra [Kris] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Fanny] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Jetson] - Apr 23, 2017
cheap viagra [Kamberley] - Apr 23, 2017
generic viagra [Skip] - Apr 23, 2017
baufinanzierung vergleich [Geralynn] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Makendra] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Tessie] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Keiwan] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Minerva] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Chuckles] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Coralee] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Philinda] - Apr 23, 2017
online kredit [Kaylin] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Rock] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Carlinda] - Apr 23, 2017
viagra online [Aundre] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Leatrice] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Delores] - Apr 23, 2017
cheap viagra [Irene] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Lilian] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Joni] - Apr 23, 2017
viagra online [Vicky] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Sequoia] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Stella] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Precious] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Keys] - Apr 23, 2017
http://www.fbcgroveport.com/bypalao.html [Jasemin] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.crystallakecameraclub.org/bqst.html [Brandilyn] - Apr 24, 2017
fifa coins free fifa 15 [Celina] - Apr 25, 2017
free coins [China] - Apr 25, 2017
immobilienkredit vergleich [Chuckles] - Apr 25, 2017
earn free coins in 8 ball pool [Kailan] - Apr 25, 2017
marvel war of heroes mobage coins hack [Lucinda] - Apr 25, 2017
free coins [Henrietta] - Apr 25, 2017
pixel gun 3d hack [Bubbi] - Apr 26, 2017
cheap viagra [Jaelyn] - Apr 26, 2017
viagra online [Tayten] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra online [Matee] - Apr 27, 2017
purchase viagra [Mattie] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Tawny] - Apr 27, 2017
order viagra online [Lottie] - Apr 27, 2017
buying viagra online [Davion] - Apr 27, 2017
buy viagra [Staysha] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra for sale [Rangle] - Apr 27, 2017
buy viagra online [Willie] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra online [Kairii] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Maralynn] - Apr 27, 2017
purchase viagra [Melloney] - Apr 27, 2017
http://genericviagrapillsonline.top/ [Carrie] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Flora] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Cady] - Apr 27, 2017
buy viagra cheap [Amelia] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Jonetta] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Peerless] - Apr 27, 2017
buy viagra [Leatrix] - Apr 28, 2017
generic viagra [Lizabeth] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra for sale [Kailee] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Patch] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Maud] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Nevea] - Apr 28, 2017
http://viagraultraonline.top/ [Darnesha] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Nelly] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra cheap [Donte] - Apr 28, 2017
http://genericviagrapillsonline.top/ [Randi] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Maggie] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Cherilynn] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Kamryn] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Letitia] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Johnavon] - Apr 28, 2017
generic viagra [Jodi] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Jaydee] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Brandilyn] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra for sale [Velvet] - Apr 28, 2017
cheap viagra [January] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Finch] - Apr 29, 2017
purchase viagra [Boog] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Lilian] - Apr 29, 2017
sildenafil [Gloriane] - Apr 29, 2017
sildenafil [Sparky] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Flora] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra without prescription [Candie] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Cinderella] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra cheap [Kellsie] - Apr 29, 2017
http://onlinekreditnet.info/online-kredit.html [Florence] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Kailey] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra [Romby] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Matilda] - Apr 29, 2017
purchase viagra [Jailyn] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Ivalene] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Donte] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Dorie] - Apr 30, 2017
purchase viagra [Rayann] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Spike] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra for sale [Tuesday] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra [Maryellen] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra for sale [Mahala] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Yamary] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Boomer] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Jacey] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Kameryn] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra for sale [Keylon] - Apr 30, 2017
where to buy viagra [Xaria] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Jeannie] - Apr 30, 2017
purchase viagra [Janesa] - May 01, 2017
cheap viagra [Nash] - May 01, 2017
buy viagra online [Kaed] - May 01, 2017
sildenafil [Jaylin] - May 01, 2017
generic viagra [Biana] - May 01, 2017
buy viagra online [Roxanna] - May 01, 2017
purchase viagra [Aslan] - May 01, 2017
auto versicherung vergleich [Emily] - May 02, 2017
auto insurance quotes online Richmond Hill, NY [Nettie] - May 02, 2017
cheap home insuranse in Benton, Kentucky [Rumor] - May 02, 2017
cheap auto ins providers Covington, LA list [Darvin] - May 02, 2017
get Pittsburg, CA auto insurance today [Trish] - May 02, 2017
car insurancequotes in Antioch, CA [Geri] - May 02, 2017
autofinanzierung ohne schlussrate [Peggy] - May 02, 2017
very cheap Yelm auto insurance [Tasmine] - May 03, 2017
http://immobilienkreditbiz.club/immobilienkredit.html [Andralyn] - May 03, 2017
best car insurance in Greenville rates for teenagers [Jaclyn] - May 03, 2017
what is the minimum liability insurance for a car in WV [Roxanna] - May 03, 2017
telephone numbers of cheap Mount Vernon car insurance [Midge] - May 04, 2017
homeowners ins. quotes in Kentucky for canceled ins [Delphia] - May 04, 2017
state auto insurance Renton, WA [Kert] - May 05, 2017
state auto insurance Minneapolis, MN [Bucky] - May 05, 2017
finanzierungsrechner immobilien [Mccayde] - May 05, 2017
cheap Massachusetts car insurence rates [Essence] - May 05, 2017
cheap car insurance agent in Broomfield, CO [Jenelle] - May 05, 2017
non owners auto insurance quotes Birmingham AL [Makailah] - May 05, 2017
auto insurance quotes Dublin OH [Carlee] - May 06, 2017
auto acceptance insurance Gonzales LA [Vianca] - May 06, 2017
car insurance Worcester MA [Teyah] - May 06, 2017
auto insurance rates Jersey City NJ [Roxy] - May 06, 2017
cheap non owners insurance in Union City CA [Disney] - May 06, 2017
free auto insurance quotes Moultrie GA [Aspen] - May 07, 2017
http://baufinanzierung.pw/index.html [Emberlynn] - May 08, 2017
http://www.yourcoinshouse.top/ [Denisha] - May 09, 2017
howzat cricket coins cheat [Tracy] - May 09, 2017
http://autofinanzierungcom.pw/autofinanzierung-mit-schlussrate.html [Hippie] - May 09, 2017
fifa coin generator without survey [Kacy] - May 09, 2017
csgo gamlbing with free coins [Tangie] - May 09, 2017
blood brothers moba coins cheat [Chubby] - May 09, 2017
madden coin generator [Kenisha] - May 09, 2017
my talking tom coin generator [Jailene] - May 10, 2017
pokemon go giving away 5000 free coins [Jalen] - May 10, 2017
heart of vegas free coins ehha [Jahlin] - May 10, 2017
fifa 13 ultimate team free coins hack ps3 [Quiana] - May 10, 2017
http://www.yourcoinshouse.top/ [Elly] - May 10, 2017
http://baufinanzierung7x24.info/baufinanzierungsrechner.html [Youngy] - May 11, 2017
cheapest car insurances in Florissant, Missouri [Karess] - May 11, 2017
insureance rates in Reading, Pennsylvania [Honey] - May 12, 2017
how to buy car insurance in North Hollywood [Tess] - May 12, 2017
car insurance rates for young adults in New Jersey [Pebbles] - May 12, 2017
car insurance compare in Silver Spring [Molly] - May 12, 2017
cheap auto insurnace Hemet, California [Melly] - May 13, 2017
car insurance Buffalo, New York for foreigners [Christiana] - May 13, 2017
cheap auto insuance in Mansfield, TX [Kailin] - May 13, 2017
sildenafil [Sunshine] - May 15, 2017
günstigster online-kredit [Jermajesty] - May 15, 2017
purchase viagra [Anisha] - May 15, 2017
generic viagra [Lotta] - May 15, 2017
cheap viagra [Lexine] - May 16, 2017
online viagra [Zyah] - May 16, 2017
buy viagra online [Rileigh] - May 16, 2017
http://norxbuyviagrapills.top [Armena] - May 16, 2017
buy viagra online [Lakisha] - May 16, 2017
online viagra [Veruca] - May 16, 2017
who is covered on my auto insurance [Koyie] - May 17, 2017
cheap ways to insure your car [Dollie] - May 17, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS