Syria airstrikes: US hits airbase in first direct military action against Assad

Dozens of missiles launched at government airfield as Trump responds to Syrian leader’s chemical attack on civilians

The US military has launched a heavy cruise missile attack on a Syrian airfield, in retaliation against Bashar al-Assad’s latest indiscriminate use of chemical weapons.

Donald Trump, who for years signalled he was comfortable with Assad remaining in power, abruptly switched course after seeing images of children gassed to death in Idlib province after Assad unleashed sarin gas on civilians.

The strike, which comprised 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from the guided-missile destroyers USS Ross and Porter in the eastern Mediterranean, marked the first time the US has become a direct combatant against the Syrian regime.

An airfield at al-Shayrat, near Homs, was targeted, signaling a limited initial engagement on a target the military said was used to launch the sarin attack.

Though the US targeted some of Syria’s formidable air defenses, it did not do so largely beyond al-Shayrat or in a sustained barrage, as it would typically do before launching a concerted air campaign. Instead, the Pentagon said, it attacked “aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars” at the airfield.

Though Trump lacked both congressional and international authorization for the strike, prominent US politicians immediately gave him political cover.

Trump said Thursday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he had ordered a “targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched”.

After a frantic day of consultation with his military advisers, including the defense secretary, James Mattis, and national security adviser, HR McMaster, Trump said it was a “vital national security interest” of the US to prevent “the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons” after previous efforts to change Assad’s behavior “had failed, and failed very dramatically”.

Trump also called on the international community to “join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types”, leaving it unclear whether the US objective was retaliation for the sarin gas assault, destruction of Assad’s chemical stockpiles, or a push to oust Assad from power.

For its part, the Pentagon said the strike “was intended to deter the regime from using chemical weapons again”.

On Tuesday, dozens of civilians, including 10 children, were killed, apparently by a nerve agent attack on the town of Khan Sheikhun, in a region held by rebels who oppose Assad’s regime.

Trump had already warned that his view had been changed by the shocking images of children. The attack happened at 8.40pm eastern standard time (4.40am in Syria) while Trump was hosting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

In 2013, Assad’s forces used chemical weapons, including sarin and chlorine, killing more than 1,000 people. Barack Obama threatened military action over Assad’s use of sarin, an illegal weapon, but the US congress balked and Russia intervened to make a deal in which Assad handed over stockpiles of weapons.

The Tomahawks used on Friday are sophisticated missiles with the ability to change direction in the air, making them analogous to drones on a one-way mission. Syria’s formidable, Russian-supplied air defenses, largely along the Mediterranean coast, have long prompted US military officials to warn against attacking Assad.

Since Russia sent aircraft, troops and personnel to bolster Assad in late 2015, the Syrian president’s fortunes have improved dramatically, and he has retaken territory from the beleaguered and fractious armed opposition. The Russian presence has raised the stakes dramatically for US military planners, as the prospect of accidentally killing Russian personnel and sparking a larger war with a nuclear power reduces the US room for maneuver.

However, according to the Pentagon spokesman Capt Jeff Davis, the military notified Russian forces before the strike, using a communications channel set up to ensure US pilots who attacked Islamic State targets in eastern Syria did not accidentally come into conflict with their Russian counterparts.

It is likely Russia would have passed the warning on to its Syrian allies. The US has roughly 1,000 troops in Syria, who may be at risk as a result of the strike.

“We are assessing the results of the strike,” Davis said. “Initial indications are that this strike has severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at Shayrat airfield, reducing the Syrian government’s ability to deliver chemical weapons,” Davis said.

Davis said the airbase had been used to store chemical weapons used by the regime until 2013, when a deal was struck with the US and Russia to remove its declared arsenal. He said it was used to deliver the chemical weapons dropped on Khan Sheikhun on Tuesday, but could not confirm whether any chemical weapons were still at the site. However, he stressed that the targets were chosen carefully to avoid the risk of hitting those weapons.

“The places we targeted were the things that made the airfield operate. It’s the petroleum facilities, it’s the aircraft radar, what they use for take-off and landing, as well as air-defence radar,” Davis said. “It’s the sites that are specific to making it operate, as well as hangars and aircraft themselves.”

For years, defense analysts have warned the US against attacking Assad without a plan for what it seeks to achieve or what a post-Assad Syria might look like.

Davis said precautions were taken to avoid killing Russian personnel on their own compound at al-Shayrat, citing the timing of the attack and the choice of targets unlikely to have people inside. All the aircraft attacked were Syrian, he said.

Neither the US Congress nor the United Nations have authorized war against Assad. Mary Ellen O’Connell, an international law scholar at the University of Notre Dame, said Trump did not have a legal basis for military action.

“Under international law, he has zero right to attack Assad. It would be a reprisal attack. You won’t find any international law specialists who will find a legal right to carry out a reprisal,” O’Connell said.

For years, Trump rejected any attack on Assad as a strategic folly, despite repeated chemical assaults of the sort that prompted Thursday’s missile strikes. Following Russia’s intervention in the conflict, Trump said rival Hillary Clinton’s openness to strikes against Assad’s forces were inviting conflict with Russia. Just days ago, his secretary of state and UN ambassador made statements indicating Trump was prepared to let Assad – who in November called Trump a “natural ally” – remain in power.

But earlier on Thursday, following Trump’s public anger at Assad for the sarin assault, the secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said “there is no role for [Assad] to govern the Syrian people” and called on Russia, where Tillerson will travel next week, to “consider carefully” its sponsorship of the Syrian dictator.

Tillerson suggested “steps are under way” to rally an international coalition to remove Assad diplomatically, a position long thwarted by Moscow and Beijing.

Longtime Syria hawks – and Trump critics – John McCain and Lindsey Graham rallied behind Trump in the pursuit of an attack they have urged for years.

Trump and the military “sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs”, Graham and McCain said in a joint statement.

The senior Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee, Ben Cardin, joined in support, but said: “Any longer term or larger military operation in Syria by the Trump administration will need to be done in consultation with the Congress. Furthermore, it is the president’s responsibility to inform the legislative branch and the American people about his larger policy in Syria, as well as the legal basis for this action and any additional military activities in that country.”