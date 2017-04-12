30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
  • West Bengal will soon have an exclusive logo, designed and conceptualised by Chief Minister
  • We are looking at an outcome-oriented momentum in bilateral ties, a quantum jump in economic ties
  • The world’s smartest and smallest home theatre wins the Computex d&i Award for this year
  • Centre Examining Issues Raised by States Post Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter: Naidu
  • Sooraj beaten very badly for organising the beef event, complaint has been filed; It’s a very difficult and scary situation: An IIT student
  • Guilty will be punished, we believe in justice; Uma Bharti must step down, hope PM will ask Uma Bharti to resign
  • The court has also sought a response from the Centre and State governments within four weeks’ time
  • The Indian Army is hunting for 12 most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Meet Babloo Kumar, Saharanpur’s 35-year-old SSP, who has now become a troubleshooter cop in UP
  • Anand Mahindra expressed his desire to store the jeep as a collector’s item in his auto museum
Tillerson to urge Russia to end support for Syria’s Assad

itv.com
April 12, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hold talks in Moscow today as Western leaders continue to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to withdraw support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Tillerson, who is due to meet Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, said that the Assad regime would fall and Moscow needs to decide which side it is on.

“Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, the Iranians and Hezbollah,” he said. “Is that a long-term alliance that serves Russia’s interest, or would Russia prefer to realign with other Western countries and Middle East countries who are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?

“We want to create a future for Syria that is stable and secure. Russia can be a part of that future.”

Mr Tillerson flew to Moscow after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Lucca, Italy, which called on Russia to promote a “real and genuine” political process in Syria and to use its influence to end the country’s bloody six-year civil war.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has come under fire over his handling of the G7 meeting, where his call for targeted sanctions against senior Russian and Syrian figures following last week’s alleged chemical weapons attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun was rejected.

Russian President Putin has shown little inclination to respond to Western pressure, saying he was aware of planned “provocations” to blame Syria’s government for using chemical weapons.

“It reminds me of the events in 2003 when US envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq,” he told reporters. “We have seen it all already.”

Before Mr Tillerson’s visit to Moscow, US officials disclosed that the administration believed that Russia knew in advance of the attack on Khan Sheikhoun, which left at least 80 dead.

The White House has made clear that it could mount further strikes against the Syrian regime if there was any fresh use of chemical weapons, despite a threat of retaliation from Russia and Iran.

