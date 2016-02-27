FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Around The Web


US to pursue campaign against IS on all fronts: Obama

IBNlive.com
February 27, 2016

Washington: President Barack Obama has directed his national security team to press the US-led international campaign to destroy the Islamic State group “on all fronts.”

He also expressed hope that a proposed cease-fire in Syria will lead to a political settlement to end the civil war and allow a more intense focus on IS.

Obama commented on Thursday after a rare meeting at the State Department with some of his top national security advisers, who updated him on the parallel efforts to counter the Islamic State group and bring peace to Syria after years of civil strife.

“I have directed my team to continue accelerating this campaign on all fronts,” Obama said, flanked by Secretary of State John Kerry, Defence Secretary Ash Carter, Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other top advisers.

Obama said like-minded nations are stepping up and offering more assistance to defeat the Islamic State group. Since last summer militants haven’t launched a single successful operation in Syria or Iraq, where it controls large
amounts of territory, he said.

On Syria, Obama said he doesn’t expect a cease-fire that’s set to take effect from Saturday to immediately end hostilities after years of bloodshed between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad and rebels who want to end his reign.

Announced just this week, the cease-fire is a “test” of whether the parties are committed to broader negotiations over a political transition, a new constitution and holding free elections, Obama said. He said Syria’s future cannot include Assad as president, which is a chief point of contention with Russia and Iran, who support the Syrian leader.

“We are certain that there will continue to be fighting,” Obama said, noting that IS, the Nusra Front and other groups aren’t part of the negotiations.

Obama put the onus on Russia and its allies including the Assad government to live up to their commitments under the agreement.

The elusive cease-fire deal was reached only after a monthslong Russian air campaign that the US says strengthened Assad’s hand and allowed his forces to retake territory, altering the balance of power in the Syrian civil war. “The world will be watching,” Obama said.

Comments 5
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I'm looking forward for your next post, I抣l try to get the hang of it! billiga adidas skor http://www.oksabygg.se/favicon.asp?page=billiga-adidas-skor [billiga adidas skor] - Sep 12, 2016
Bridget Messino is a Professional Organizer and co-owner of Clutter Free Living, Inc Ceiling Light Uk http://Ceiling-Light-Uk.wyjtm.xyz/ [Ceiling Light Uk] - Jan 18, 2017
If space permits, place a shoe organizer and hang a couple of hooks by the door Outside Lighting http://Outside-Lighting.dakvh.xyz/ [Outside Lighting] - Feb 19, 2017
This is great for the overflow from the hall closets led bulb technology https://www.lighting9.pw [led bulb technology] - Feb 21, 2017
you have agonized over paint and furniture choices balcony fairy lights https://www.lighting74.pw [balcony fairy lights] - Feb 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS