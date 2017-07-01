Xi Jinping: any challenge to China’s power in Hong Kong ‘crosses a red line’

Hong Kong must not be used as a launchpad to challenge Beijing’s authority and any questioning of China’s sovereignty in the territory “crosses a red line”, Chinese president Xi Jinping has said during a visit marking 20 years since the handover of the former colony.

Little more than an hour before his speech, democracy protesters were attacked by pro-China demonstrators and hauled away by police as they attempted to march on the daily flag-raising ceremony.

“Any attempt to endanger China’s sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government and Hong Kong’s Basic Law, or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses a red line,” Xi said. “It is absolutely impermissible.”

Xi also said Hong Kong needed to do more to protect China’s national security and implement patriotic education programmes. Both of these issues remain deeply unpopular among city residents and previous government attempts to enact security legislation and national education sparked mass protests.

His remarks were a clear warning to increasingly vocal political factions calling for greater autonomy from China or even outright independence.

Xi travelled to Hong Kong for a rare three-day visit to mark 20 years since the city was handed back to China by the UK after 156 years of colonial rule, and inaugurate the city’s new government. Xi previously inspected more than 3,100 troops in the largest show of military might since the handover in 1997 and toured the planned site of a controversial extension of a Beijing museum.

Avery Ng, the chairman of the League of Social Democrats, said activists had suffered “a whole new level of intimidation and direct violence” during Xi Jinping’s visit, designed to shield the Communist party leader from dissenting voices. He said: “I urge the people of Hong Kong: do not give up… Once we give up then we will for certain slowly deteriorate into what is becoming of China today.”

In the scuffles before Xi’s speech, throngs of police quickly surrounded the pro-democracy group. Several high-profile leaders, including Joshua Wong and veteran lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, were handcuffed and taken away.

The protest leaders were later released. They accused police of assaulting them while in custody. None of the attackers were detained by police. Wong, 20, said he was in a group attacked by “pro-China gangsters” and “triads” and that the police had done nothing to protect them.

He called on Hong Kong’s population to take to the streets on Saturday afternoon. “It is time for Hong Kong people to come out onto the streets to demand democracy,” he said, adding: We are just hoping to protect our basic human right to have a peaceful demonstration.”

Eddie Chu, another democracy leader, called on citizens to support those on the frontline of this week’s protests by joining today’s march. “It is very important to let these actions not be forgotten by society. The Communist party tries very hard … to marginalise activists. If these protests are silenced then we cannot expect in the future that there will still be freedom of speech and freedom of action.”

“If Hong Kong people don’t want Hong Kong to become a police/thug state then please come out this afternoon. If we do not seize the chance to show our civic power to the world, to the Communist party and to the thugs the Hong Kong situation will definitely become even worse in the future.”

Leung called for action against what he dubbed “the pollution of thugs, police, authority and the rich”.

“I urge the Hong Kong people to come out, to gather themselves in Victoria park. We shall overcome. We will not be undermined. Let those who need to be undermined, be undermined,” he told reporters.

Xi was also in Hong Kong to swear in the city’s new leader, Carrie Lam, who was elected in a tightly controlled contest by a committee packed with Beijing loyalists. Lam echoed Xi’s sentiments, delivering her speech in Mandarin, widely spoken in mainland China but a minority language in Hong Kong.

“I will firmly take actions, in accordance with the law, against any acts that will undermine the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” Lam said, echoing many of the same themes as the Chinese president.

Hong Kong was allowed to maintain freedom of speech and the right to assembly after its return to China under a framework known as “one country, two systems”. The city has long been a haven for those who wish to challenge the orthodoxy on the mainland, stretching back more than 100 years to the Qing dynasty.

Sun Yat-sen, widely regarded as the father of modern China, began his political awakening as a student in Hong Kong, and eventually led the first government after the fall of the imperial system.

But Hong Kong’s freedom of expression has been under attack in recent years. Five publishers of books critical of China’s leadership disappeared in 2015 and later resurfaced in Chinese police custody in televised confessions.

Hong Kong police banned a pro-independence rally scheduled for Friday, saying it would violate the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.