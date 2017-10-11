11 Oct 2017, Edition - 820, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Central Information Commission says SIT on black money is a ‘public authority’ under RTI act; asks SIT to appoint CPIO
  • SC says age of consent cannot be lowered; complaint must be filed within one year of rape
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by poll starts today; three pronged election among Congress, BJP and AAP.
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat by-poll: BJP candidate Swaran Singh Salari and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar cast their votes
Jumbos with calfs enjoy a stroll in Valparai tea estate

Covai Post Network
October 11, 2017

WATCH : A herd of 13 wild elephants with 4 calfs move around in the tea estate at Karumalai in Valparai plateau. Their movement in the estate on Tuesday forced the tea leaf pluckers to suspend work.

