WATCH : Public , especially women ransack a TASMAC outlet at the constituency of the Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman. Protests against TASMAC to intensify ?

The section “TCP’S LOL is an entertainment based section constituting spoofs of news stories, events and incidents. The Online news portal The Covai Post or the performers do not intent either directly or indirectly to hurt the sentiments of any individual, community , race or religion. Viewers are advised to view the section purely in the spirit of entertainment.