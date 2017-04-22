FLASH NEWS Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh 13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders Action against schools forcing ‘costly’ books on kids: CBSE Punjab govt cuts down VIP security including CM’s Bihar power firm employees sacked over liquor in office

Breaking News


13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS