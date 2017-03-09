FLASH NEWS Mumbai Police seizes demonitised currency worth 96.55 Lakh from Antop hill and 1.6 crores from Haji Ali Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire in summer Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police Sensex rebounds 27.19 pts to end at 28,929.13; Nifty gains 2.70 pts to 8,927 21-year-old man killed, 3 others injured in fire at a building in north Delhi’s Burari All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports Hawaii becomes the first state to sue to stop US President Donald Trump revised travel ban

Breaking News


Covai Post Network
March 9, 2017
Comments 0
Latest
