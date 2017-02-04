04 Feb, 2017, Edition - 571, Saturday
Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm
250,000 homes without power as storm hits France
Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm
UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP
Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills
Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working
SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa
Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls
Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban
Breaking News
February 4, 2017
