FLASH NEWS 64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker) 64th National Film Awards: Zaira Wasim wins ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Dangal 64th National Award: Neerja wins best Hindi Feature Film award 64th National Film Awards Akshay Kumar wins ‘Best Actor’ for the film Rustom I-T Dept raids at actor-politician Sarath Kumar’s residence. I-T had information that TN minister Vijayabaskar paid actor money Sensex down by 100 points as crude prices jump following US missile attack on Syria US strike on Syria airbase caused deaths: reports ‘Samajwadi’ word to be dropped from all govt schemes in Uttar Pradesh, to be called ‘mukhyamantri yojana,’ reports Reliance Jio announced it has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with TRAI’s advice

Breaking News


64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design

Covai Post Network
April 7, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS