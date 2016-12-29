29 Dec, 2016, Edition - 534, Thursday
Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29
ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports
AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief
AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace
Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes
President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports
AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief
December 29, 2016
Latest
