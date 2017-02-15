15 Feb, 2017, Edition - 582, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS
Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted
AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post
Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan
SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case
VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender
TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala
ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit
AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post
February 15, 2017
February 15, 2017
Latest
