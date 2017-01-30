30 Jan, 2017, Edition - 566, Monday
FLASH NEWS
Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS
Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers
6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports
Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized
Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown
Manchester United thrash Wigan 4-0, reach FA Cup last 16
At least four dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque: Reports
At least four dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque: Reports
January 30, 2017
Latest
Persistence of memory: Never mind history, Padmavati is as real for Rajputs as their famed valour
Why students are opposed to UGC’s new policy for admission into research programmes
The first human-pig hybrid embryo has been created in the lab
Trump suspends US refugee programme and bans Syrians indefinitely
Food Talk with Chef Shazia Khan
Tiranga Chatpatta Idli Chat
9 Surprising Things That Destroy Your Workout and Stop Your From Losing Weight
7 Natural Home Remedies for Gout
