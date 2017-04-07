07 Apr, 2017, Edition - 633, Friday
Careers
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design
Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker)
64th National Film Awards: Zaira Wasim wins ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Dangal
64th National Award: Neerja wins best Hindi Feature Film award
64th National Film Awards Akshay Kumar wins ‘Best Actor’ for the film Rustom
I-T Dept raids at actor-politician Sarath Kumar’s residence. I-T had information that TN minister Vijayabaskar paid actor money
Sensex down by 100 points as crude prices jump following US missile attack on Syria
US strike on Syria airbase caused deaths: reports
‘Samajwadi’ word to be dropped from all govt schemes in Uttar Pradesh, to be called ‘mukhyamantri yojana,’ reports
Reliance Jio announced it has decided to withdraw its Jio Summer Surprise offer in accordance with TRAI’s advice
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
Classifieds
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker)
Best Singer -Sundar Ayyar for a song Jasmine-u (Joker)
Covai Post Network
April 7, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
64th National Film Awards – 24 movie wins Best Production Design
64th National Film Awards: Zaira Wasim wins ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for Dangal
64th National Award: Neerja wins best Hindi Feature Film award
64th National Film Awards Akshay Kumar wins ‘Best Actor’ for the film Rustom
Columns
Solar vitamin power
The new Brahmaputra: A river festival in Assam draws criticism for promoting ‘RSS brand of Hindutva’
View More
Around The Web
Syria airstrikes: US hits airbase in first direct military action against Assad
Aung San Suu Kyi: No ethnic cleansing of Myanmar Muslim minority
View More
Kitchen Corner
Sirudaanya Inippu Kolukattai (Steamed Millet sweet balls)
Turmeric Kulfi
View More
Health & Lifestyle
5 Quick and Easy Tips to Lose Back Fat
Thyroid trouble? This is how yoga can help
View More