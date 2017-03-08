FLASH NEWS Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8 ZTE fined ₹6,000cr for shipping banned US technology to Iran

Breaking News


BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS