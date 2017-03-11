11 Mar, 2017, Edition - 606, Saturday
FLASH NEWS
Captain Amrinder Singh has won from Patiala urban seat by a margin of over 51000 votes
India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Odisha coast
BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma wins from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
9 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh
BJP ahead in 48 constituencies as per trends from 62 out of 70 Assembly seats.
BJP heads for huge win in UP, U’khand; Congress ahead in Punjab, close fight in Goa, Manipur
Congress leading in 15 seats in Manipur
Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila loses to three-time CM Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal constituency in Manipur
5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two more suspects in connection with Lucknow terror operation: ADG UP police
Covai Post Network
March 11, 2017
