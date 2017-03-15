FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

March 15, 2017
