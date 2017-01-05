05 Jan, 2017, Edition - 541, Thursday
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore
70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India
Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association
MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore
‘Dangal’ becomes fastest Bollywood film to earn ₹300 crore
Covai Post Network
January 5, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
70 trains delayed due to dense fog in North India
Niranjan Shah resigns as secretary of Saurashtra Cricket Association
MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January
Columns
Success behind bars – Part 1
Malleable Indian media
View More
Around The Web
Facebook Live attack: Four held in Chicago
New Republican Congress reverses ethics move after outcry
View More
Kitchen Corner
Food for luck: New Year’s food traditions from around the globe
Hibiscus Sherbet
View More
Health & Lifestyle
10 Things All Rich and Successful People Do Every Day
The Top Health Trends for 2017, According to the Experts
View More