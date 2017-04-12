12 Apr, 2017, Edition - 638, Wednesday
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack
Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement
Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP
ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation
137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt
Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier
DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs
Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League
Three explosions hit German football team Dortmund’s bus late Tuesday ahead of a Champions League clash
Tamil actor Dhanush opposes the plea for DNA test made by Madurai couple who claim Dhanush is their son
DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs
April 12, 2017
A recipe for a sweet home
The Real Gaming Zone
San Bernardino elementary school shooting: Teacher, 8-year-old student killed in murder-suicide
Dead bat found in bagged salad sold at Florida Walmart prompts investigation
Ammamma’s Adupangarai
Sirudaanya Inippu Kolukattai (Steamed Millet sweet balls)
6 asanas for a healthy body and mind that should be a part of your New Year resolution
5 Quick and Easy Tips to Lose Back Fat
