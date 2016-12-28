28 Dec, 2016, Edition - 533, Wednesday
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1
2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur
ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion
Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him
Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness
IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao
Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre
₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun
Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne
₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1
Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1
Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur
ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion
Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him
Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness
Columns
Our role in protecting cultural heritage
Vardah, a tale of destruction and hope
View More
Around The Web
British pop singer George Michael dies at 53
Israel rejects ‘shameful’ UN resolution amid criticism of Netanyahu
View More
Kitchen Corner
Merry Christmas 2016: How to Make a Quick Plum Cake
Nalli Nihari
View More
Health & Lifestyle
9 Smart and Easy Hacks to Lose Weight Real Fast
4 Midnight Snacks That Help You Keep Your Weight in Check
View More