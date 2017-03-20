FLASH NEWS ED registers money laundering case against former CBI Director A P Singh Padmanabhaswamy Temple case: Supreme Court says that the temple’s statue and roof be repaired for its upkeep, reports PM Modi is man from Nostradamus’ prediction, says BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya EC tells Supreme Court that it supports a life ban on convicted persons for contesting election The Cabinet clears four supporting GST legislations; to be introduced in Parliament as money bill this week DMK MP Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of women’s reservation bill Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title Lionel Messi scored twice in a thrilling 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia at Camp Nou Idea Cellular-Vodafone India announce merger to become country’s biggest telecom operator Elena Vesnina capped a stellar Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kuznetsova

Breaking News


ED registers money laundering case against former CBI Director A P Singh

Covai Post Network
March 20, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS