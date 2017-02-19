19 Feb, 2017, Edition - 586, Sunday
NEET 2017: TN sends bills to president, DMK seeks PM intervention
India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer slams 202* as match ends in draw
Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital
World’s 1st transgender doll based on US teen to be launched
MS Dhoni removed as IPL team Pune Supergiants captain; Steve Smith to take over
DMK announces hunger strike on Feb 22 in all district offices of the party in Tamil Nadu
An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres
India wins silver at Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens Trophy
Paytm Payments Bank to launch next week, says Paytm Founder
Federer takes Aus Open trophy to top of Swiss Alps mountain
Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital
Covai Post Network
February 19, 2017
Moving up: How caste shapes the choice of work in one Uttar Pradesh village
In Jharkhand, Adivasis say changes to tenancy laws dilute their hard-won land rights
