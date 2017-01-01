FLASH NEWS Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore

Breaking News


Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network
January 1, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS