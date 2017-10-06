06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • GST on diesel engine parts and diesel pumps from reduced from 28% to 18%: Arun Jaitley
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
GST on diesel engine parts and diesel pumps from reduced from 28% to 18%: Arun Jaitley

October 6, 2017

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

11 Diet Tips to Relieve Constipation and Improve Bowel Movements
October 4, 2017

Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...

