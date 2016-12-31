31 Dec, 2016, Edition - 536, Saturday
FLASH NEWS
I will run the party as disciplined as Jayalalithaa: Sasikala
Jaya’s demise is unbearable for me: Sasikala
AIADMK will follow Jayalalithaa’s path in making Tamil Nadu prosperous: Sasikala
Former Home Secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor
WB BJP does not support Gorkhaland: Dilip Ghosh
PM compromised national security by promoting Paytm: Mamata
ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs. 4,500 daily starting Jan 1
Sasikala Natarajan to take over as AIADMK General Secretary
Breaking News
Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
