FLASH NEWS BJP first party to win over 50 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly In Goa, 6 out of 8 ministers defeated, including CM Parsekar Will wipe out drug menace in Punjab in 4 weeks: Amarinder Congress got lesser seats than Apna Dal (Soneylal) in UP BJP’s win paves way for Ram Temple in Ayodhya: VHP Geo-tagged shark travels 8,000 kms in 142 days Man in Florida tries to burn store run by Indian-Americans Sania Mirza in quarters of Indian Wells, Paes crashes out Two Indian engineers abducted by South Sudan rebel group Intruder breaches White House security, arrested

Breaking News


In Goa, 6 out of 8 ministers defeated, including CM Parsekar

Covai Post Network
March 12, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS