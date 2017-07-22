22 Jul 2017, Edition - 739, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
  • Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe
  • US to ban citizens from travelling to North Korea
Breaking News

Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe

Covai Post Network
July 22, 2017

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – II
May 05, 2017

Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Protein Week: Interesting Ways to Include Protein in Your Daily Diet
May 05, 2017

Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......

Read More