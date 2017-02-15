FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader

ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

February 15, 2017
