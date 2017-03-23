FLASH NEWS J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Breaking News


J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS