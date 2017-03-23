23 Mar, 2017, Edition - 618, Thursday
Careers
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported
UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education
DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports
Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45
Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows
Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day
Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website
A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports
GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported
J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported
Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education
DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports
Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45
Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows
Columns
Whatsapp arrest: Why does Maharashtra celebrate Shivaji’s birthday twice every year?
Stay free of malware
View More
Around The Web
Flight ban on laptops ‘sparked by IS threat’
Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2017, with a colourful doodle observing the Parsi new year
View More
Kitchen Corner
Quinoa Pancakes
Cauliflower and Chicken Biryani
View More
Health & Lifestyle
How To Make The Most Of A 20 Minute Workout
This Explains Why You Stop Feeling Sleepy the Second You Get Into Bed
View More