FLASH NEWS Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record Mumbai civic body polls witnesses highest turnout in 25 yrs ITC to hike cigarette prices by up to 13%

Breaking News


Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS