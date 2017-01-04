04 Jan, 2017, Edition - 540, Wednesday
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest
1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi
Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban
PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy
DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting
PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee
Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online
One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Baramullah district (J&K); Arms and ammunitions recovered
Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban
January 4, 2017
