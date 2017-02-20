20 Feb, 2017, Edition - 587, Monday
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO
DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote
Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand
TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops
5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen
50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM
Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/-
Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th
UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark
PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand
Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand
Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO
DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote
TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops
5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen
Columns
Moving up: How caste shapes the choice of work in one Uttar Pradesh village
In Jharkhand, Adivasis say changes to tenancy laws dilute their hard-won land rights
View More
Around The Web
World’s first transgender doll to be unveiled at New York toy fair
Cars fall into Los Angeles sinkhole
View More
Kitchen Corner
Cumin Chicken (Jeera Chicken)
Capsicum Masala
View More
Health & Lifestyle
Watch! Stay fit with hot and gorgeous Shilpa Shetty’s warm-up tips
Superstar Suriya’s Diet and Fitness Secrets Revealed
View More