27 Mar, 2017, Edition - 622, Monday
Careers
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station
Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series
Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls
Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match
TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign
Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC
RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament
SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time
Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match
Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match
Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station
Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series
Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls
TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign
Columns
Hey Ram: Within days of reviving the Ayodhya temple debate, the Ram Setu too is back in news
The Daily Fix: ‘Anti-Romeo squads’ and meat drive set the template for Yogi Adityanath’s reign
View More
Around The Web
Syria rebels ‘take control’ of IS-held airbase near Raqqa
Sources: Trump learned a lesson on dealmaking
View More
Kitchen Corner
5 South Indian Regional Cuisines You Need to Try if You Haven’t Already
Cheese & Jalapeno Stuffed Kachori
View More
Health & Lifestyle
The One Easy Hack That’ll Help You Lose More Weight Than Cardio
5 Easy-Peasy Workouts You Can Do WITHOUT Getting Out of the Bed
View More