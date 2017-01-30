FLASH NEWS Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown Manchester United thrash Wigan 4-0, reach FA Cup last 16 At least four dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque: Reports

Breaking News


Miss Universe 2017: Miss France Iris Mittenaere wins the crown

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS