FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him

Breaking News


No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS