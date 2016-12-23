FLASH NEWS Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura At least 40 killed in DR Congo anti-Kabila protests: AFP Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore

Breaking News


Nurse allegedly gang-raped in hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura

Covai Post Network
December 23, 2016
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS