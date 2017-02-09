09 Feb, 2017, Edition - 576, Thursday
FLASH NEWS
O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao
We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam
OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today
Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam
OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports
AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports
O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports
Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports
Service Tax department summons Sania Mirza, asked to appear on February 16
O. Panneerselvam to issue orders to convert Amma’s home to a memorial: Sources
OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today
OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today
Covai Post Network
February 9, 2017
Latest
LATEST NEWS
Columns
Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam likely to seek a floor test when he meets governor
A father’s last wish
