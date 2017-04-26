26 Apr, 2017, Edition - 652, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS
PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge
Bill Gates praises PM Modi for Swachh Bharat Mission
Uber plans to launch flying taxis by 2020
US considers laptop ban on flights from European airports
Don’t celebrate MCD win: BJP to cadre after Sukma attack
Pepsi storage collapses, floods Russian town
Ready to even sell my pyjama to buy Dhoni for KKR: SRK
Shraddha Kapoor to play Saina Nehwal in shuttler’s biopic
Sharad Pawar is Modi’s guru: Sena on Presidential candidates
Naxals used villagers to distract CRPF troops: Injured jawan
breakingnews
Pepsi storage collapses, floods Russian town

April 26, 2017
LATEST NEWS
PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge
Bill Gates praises PM Modi for Swachh Bharat Mission
Uber plans to launch flying taxis by 2020
US considers laptop ban on flights from European airports
You and I are all astronauts
Dream physique can turn into nightmare
Why hasn’t North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test?
US submarine arrives in South Korea as tensions rise
Recipe of Whole Baked Raan
Ammamma’s Adupangarai – Neer More (Flavoured buttermilk)
7 Super-Gross Things That Happen When You Don’t Change Out of Your Gym Clothes
6 asanas for a healthy body and mind that should be a part of your New Year resolution
